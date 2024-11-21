Brown Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brown Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 138.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EFX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. The trade was a 34.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,535.48. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $247.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.56 and a 200-day moving average of $267.68. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

