Brown Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,890 shares of company stock worth $13,780,452. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,309.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,036.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,709.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.94, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,049.30 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.