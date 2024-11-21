Brown Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 739,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 175,359 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $31,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $243.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

