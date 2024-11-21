Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 239,951 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,650,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,951 shares during the period. Datadog comprises 4.1% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $189,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 66.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.96.

Shares of DDOG opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 255.57, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $10,499,952.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,076,729.71. The trade was a 17.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 214,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,078.25. This represents a 41.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,579 shares of company stock worth $59,291,041 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

