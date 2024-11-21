Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 312,855 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,508,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312,855 shares during the period. Energy Recovery accounts for about 1.3% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Energy Recovery worth $61,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $116,959.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,137.54. This represents a 4.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Moon sold 2,550 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $45,823.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,204.97. This trade represents a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,406 shares of company stock valued at $828,688. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of ERII stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.30 million, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERII has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

