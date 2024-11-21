BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BRP were worth $24,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BRP by 61.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 408,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,072,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 335,715 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in BRP by 13.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 479,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after acquiring an additional 56,954 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the second quarter worth about $28,142,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in BRP by 15.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 272,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 35,695 shares during the period.

BRP Stock Down 1.8 %

BRP stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.07. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 79.58% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. National Bank Financial cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

