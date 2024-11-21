C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $109.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

