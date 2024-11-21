Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Acquired by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 162.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,201 shares during the quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 6.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 5.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 134,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 85,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,409. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.