Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. recently disclosed information revealing the latest advancements in its targeted antitumor virotherapies. The company’s press release, titled “Calidi Biotherapeutics Presents Data Supporting RTNova Systemic Technology to Target Metastatic Lung Cancer,” was issued on November 18, 2024. The data was presented at two prominent events, the International Oncolytic Virotherapy Conference and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting, showcasing the capabilities of its proprietary RTNova™ systemic enveloped virotherapy technology.

RTNova is specifically engineered to address challenges in systemic virotherapy by incorporating enveloped technology into its tumor-selective vaccinia virus platform. This enhancement allows RTNova to potentially target multiple metastatic tumor sites, offering a promising approach in treating various oncology indications, including metastatic lung cancer. The data supports the transformation of tumor microenvironments, highlighting the therapeutic potential of Calidi’s enveloped virotherapies both as a monotherapy and a viral vector for delivering therapeutic gene or medicine payloads to tumor sites.

Dr. Santidrian, Chief Scientific Officer of Calidi Biotherapeutics, emphasized the significant progress made with the RTNova technology in advanced lung metastasis models. The presented data outlines how RTNova effectively kills and transforms tumor microenvironments, potentially revolutionizing the treatment of previously untreatable metastatic diseases.

The novel RTNova technology utilizes a tumor-selective strain of vaccinia virus to produce extracellular enveloped viruses (EEVs), allowing targeted delivery to tumor sites while evading rapid immune system clearance. This innovation expands RTNova’s utility as both a direct antitumor modality and a viral vector for customized cancer treatment delivery, opening avenues for potential collaborations with pharmaceutical partners.

Calidi Biotherapeutics remains committed to advancing its clinical-stage virotherapies, with a focus on developing multi-modal systemic antitumor treatments that can disrupt tumor growth, modify the tumor immune microenvironment, and achieve lasting therapeutic outcomes for a broader patient population.

