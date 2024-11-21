Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.52 and last traded at $56.30. 1,363,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,440,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CCJ. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 303.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 71.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 84.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 130.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

