Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.09.
Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.3 %
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.
