CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,020,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,563,000 after buying an additional 98,652 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $2,862,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 910,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $131.78 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.63 and a 12-month high of $137.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day moving average is $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

View Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.