Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Cellnex Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.007325.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $20.77.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cellnex Telecom
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Lowe’s Stock Dip: Don’t Miss This Second-Chance Entry Point
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Tailwinds Drive Walmart Higher, Uptrend Shows No Signs of Slowing
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is Biotech’s Bull Run Over? Examining Election Impacts
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.