Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Cellnex Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.007325.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $20.77.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

