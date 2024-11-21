Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $50,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Cencora by 4.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 1.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 1.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $243.20 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.83 and a 52-week high of $251.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

