Centrus Energy Q4 EPS Forecast Decreased by Roth Capital

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centrus Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

LEU has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $118.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 138.38%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 337,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

