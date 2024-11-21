Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded by CLSA to Underperform

CLSA lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $164.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.38.

Shares of CRL opened at $187.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $176.48 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.43.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

