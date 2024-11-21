Charles Roger Iv Wells Sells 1,527 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $59,247.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,334.40. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Mercury Systems stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 471.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 144,831 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

