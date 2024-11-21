Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,561,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in BlackRock by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,737,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,019.62.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,024.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $158.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $978.33 and its 200 day moving average is $876.59. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $718.72 and a 52 week high of $1,068.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 64.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

