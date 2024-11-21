Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,912,854 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,381 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,618,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 21.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 25.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.19.

In other news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $771,495.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,122.20. This represents a 44.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.74, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,431,349.48. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,117 shares of company stock valued at $39,085,562. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $329.20 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $348.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $314.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

