Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 38,999 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $877,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,861. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

