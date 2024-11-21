Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $884,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,785.00.

Booking Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,051.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,431.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,019.06. The firm has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,079.50 and a 52 week high of $5,069.44.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

