Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,688,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,048,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $666.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $634.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $186.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $557.29 and a one year high of $714.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total transaction of $2,469,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. The trade was a 89.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.