Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Chemung Financial stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.
In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $51,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $244,322.91. This represents a 17.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth $200,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 167.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 61.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
