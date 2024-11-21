Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Chemung Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Chemung Financial stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Chemung Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $51,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $244,322.91. This represents a 17.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth $200,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 167.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 61.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

