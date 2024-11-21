Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is BC Partners Advisors L.P.’s Largest Position

BC Partners Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,775,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,209,010 shares during the quarter. Chewy comprises approximately 80.7% of BC Partners Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. BC Partners Advisors L.P. owned about 0.59% of Chewy worth $7,257,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chewy by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,526 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $44,373,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 875,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $18,759,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $34.60 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHWY

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.