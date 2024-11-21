Chromocell Therapeutics Announces Name Change to Channel Therapeutics Corporation and Provides Therapeutic Program Updates

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, trading under the ticker symbol CHRO on the NYSE American, recently disclosed key changes alongside updates on its therapeutic programs. On November 18, 2024, the company officially rebranded itself as Channel Therapeutics Corporation and relocated its incorporation to Nevada. This move aligns with the firm’s strategic focus on developing therapies centered around sodium channel modulation and blockade for pain management.

“The specific sodium channel we are targeting, NaV1.7, is the most genetically validated of the different sodium channels and we have demonstrated efficacy in a broad array of animal models. We believe the name change better reflects our multi-pronged approach towards targeting pain reduction,” stated Frank Knuettel II, CEO of Channel Therapeutics.

In addition to the renaming and relocation, Channel Therapeutics has made significant progress across various non-opioid-based pain therapeutic programs. Specifically, the company highlighted advancements in its Depot Program for Postoperative Nerve Blocks, where sustained drug release over a 96-hour period was observed in animals, with efficacy results anticipated shortly. Furthermore, the Eye Pain Program showcased promising results in animal studies, with plans for Phase II human proof of concept studies set to commence in Q2 of 2025.

Channel Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology firm, aims to develop and bring to market innovative, non-opioid, non-addictive therapeutics to alleviate pain. By selectively targeting the sodium ion channel NaV1.7, the company is focusing on treating various types of chronic pain, acute and chronic eye pain, and post-surgical nerve blocks.

Looking forward, Channel Therapeutics anticipates program-specific financing for its Chronic Pain initiative, expecting to kick off in Q1 2025. The company remains committed to its vision of advancing novel pain management solutions that cater to diverse patient needs.

Investors and stakeholders interested in learning more about Channel Therapeutics Corporation can access additional information on its offerings and advancements by visiting the company’s official website or engaging with its social media platforms.

It is important to note that the content of this press release unveils forward-looking statements that may involve risks and uncertainties. While the company endeavors to keep its investors informed, actual results may differ due to a variety of factors. Interested parties are encouraged to assess the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding of associated risks.

For investor inquiries or further details, individuals can reach out to Mike Moyer, Managing Director at LifeSci Advisors, LLC, via email at [email protected].

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation, a clinical-stage biotech company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new therapeutics to alleviate pain. The company intends to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. Its lead compound comprises CC8464, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of erythromelalgia, as well as other fields of neuropathic pain and acute and chronic eye pain.

