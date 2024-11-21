Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Cut by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,715 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,540. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $282.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.60 and a 200-day moving average of $273.95. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $216.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

