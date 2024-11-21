Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 469,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $49,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $740,275.36. The trade was a 61.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $1,418,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,437.36. This represents a 26.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,613 shares of company stock worth $50,858,457 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $111.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day moving average is $104.13.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.