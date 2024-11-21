Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 311.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 88.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $218.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $136.87 and a 52-week high of $227.35.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

