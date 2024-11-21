Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Stock Price

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $166.00 to $161.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. This represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

