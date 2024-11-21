Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 394,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $24,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $58.96 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.68 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

