Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $11.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $403.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.42 and a 200-day moving average of $373.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $294.34 and a 12 month high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

