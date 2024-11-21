Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $13.60 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.51.

Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $700.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

