Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $20.11 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 84.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. The trade was a 17.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SYK opened at $385.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.46 and its 200-day moving average is $348.66. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $285.79 and a one year high of $398.20. The firm has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

