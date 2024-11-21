Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 2,151 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 15,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $177.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.40 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,160,251.80. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $1,862,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,765,168.06. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,295 shares of company stock worth $30,698,791 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.