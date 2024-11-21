Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 29,816 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,816 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $59,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $503.17 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $382.66 and a 52-week high of $515.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.02.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

