Claire Mcdonough Sells 3,210 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $32,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,334.94. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $565,012,000 after buying an additional 17,341,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 3,285,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after buying an additional 2,035,831 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 102.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

