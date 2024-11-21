ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc Announces — Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:EMO)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMO opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $369,923.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,020.11. The trade was a 14.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,024 shares of company stock worth $1,051,375 in the last ninety days.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

