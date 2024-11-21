Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 28,635 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $2,721,184.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,141.07. This trade represents a 10.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NET opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,130,000 after buying an additional 121,810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,616,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cloudflare by 123.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,265,000 after buying an additional 855,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

