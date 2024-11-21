Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 28,635 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $2,721,184.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,141.07. This trade represents a 10.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Cloudflare Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NET opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $116.00.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,130,000 after buying an additional 121,810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,616,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cloudflare by 123.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,265,000 after buying an additional 855,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
