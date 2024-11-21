CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) CIO Eric R. Johnson Sells 3,978 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $155,500.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 631,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,698,781.96. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CNO opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.01. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 141.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

