Commerce Bank Acquires 5,087 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 54,708.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 44.2% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,720,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.2 %

CARR stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.10.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

