Commerce Bank Buys 42,197 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB opened at $50.74 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.16%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

