Commerce Bank Buys 451 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $261.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $200.48 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

