Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $25,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.0 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,188.87 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $914.50 and a twelve month high of $1,255.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,175.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,098.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

