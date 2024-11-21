Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in ONEOK by 6.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $113.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.39. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $114.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.85%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

