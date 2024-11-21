Commerce Bank Sells 245 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $640,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,761,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 133.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.71.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,423.09. The trade was a 38.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 23.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $250.14 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.25 and a 52-week high of $255.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.71.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

