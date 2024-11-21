Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.41 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 88.80 ($1.12). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 88.60 ($1.12), with a volume of 87,515 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £438.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.50.
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.
