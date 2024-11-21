Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 112,084 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,084 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $26,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 230.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 35.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in AerCap by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

