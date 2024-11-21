Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 54,889 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,788,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 98.3% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $389.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.25 and its 200-day moving average is $323.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

