Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3,153.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,491 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $20,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 320.9% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.08 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.