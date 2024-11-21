Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 506.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,128 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.16. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $18.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on SBS

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.